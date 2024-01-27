Massimo Rivola was also among those present at the great event in Los Angeles which officially presented the colors of Trackhouse Racing, the new American team that will land on the MotoGP starting grid in 2024. But it couldn't be otherwise, being the CEO of Aprilia Racing, the brand with which Justin Marks' structure will form a privileged relationship, becoming something more than a simple satellite structure. A concept that the great head of the Noale racing department himself expressed in a video interview granted to GPOne.com colleagues.

“For us it is an excellent opportunity, both at a marketing level and at a performance level, given that the medium-long term objective is to have all official bikes”, said Rivola, who then explained why there will be a only RS-GP factory in the stars and stripes team, which will be entrusted to Miguel Oliveira: “The problem is more of time. They would have wanted both official bikes straight away, but it wasn't physically possible. Already this year the we will give great support and it will increasingly become an official team.”

Then on the link with the States he continued: “I hope there will be a second race in North America, I don't know when, but I would say in a couple of years. I would like to return to Laguna Seca, but I don't think it is more suitable for the performances of the current MotoGP teams. It's definitely an opportunity worth seizing, this team comes from NASCAR, so it already has the right mentality. I found myself very aligned with Justin Marks.”

With most of the riders' contracts expiring at the end of 2024, including those of the four current Aprilia standard bearers, inevitably there has already been talk of the transfer market with Rivola and one name that teases is that of Enea Bastianini.

“I think it is known that Enea is one of those riders that I like. Carlo Pernat knows well that it is also thanks to me that he achieved certain results in the negotiations with Ducati. We would certainly be useful for an Italian rider, whether it is Enea or another it's too early to say,” Rivola said.

“Maybe we will reconfirm our two riders, even if we saw in the Africa Eco Race that winning with Italian bikes and riders offers a great sounding board. Having said this, I am very happy with the 2, or rather 4, riders we have. The first 3 months will be truly wild for the driver market, but we will face it in a very calm manner”, he concluded.