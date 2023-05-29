Last year it proved to be a great confirmation by fighting for the title until the last part of the season, but in this 2023 Aprilia is still fasting from victories. However, the turning point could come right at Mugello, where the MotoGP is stopping off next week for the Italian Grand Prix.

Here comes the home appointment for the Noale brand, which with the official duo formed by Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales showed itself to be in great shape but unable to capitalize on the enormous potential it has. Currently, in fact, the rider from Roses is the best of the Aprilia representatives in seventh position, while his teammate is 11th.

However, before diving into the race weekend, Aprilia organized the usual Aprilia All Stars event, which was attended by the MotoGP riders and all the representatives of the Noale-based company in the various championships, with the participation of brand ambassador Max Biaggi. On the occasion of the event, which took place last Saturday at Misano, Massimo Rivola spoke to his Sky Sport colleagues about his expectations in view of Mugello.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Aprilia Racing

“Aprilia didn’t collect what it could and should have collected,” Rivola began. “That’s why we can’t wait to go to Mugello, which is a home race for us. I believe we can do well, we have everything to do well, we have riders in very good shape, a bike that is proving to be even faster than expected on less than ideal circuits. So we only did a quarter of the championship and we have three quarters to collect and to prove that we are there”.

In an extremely balanced MotoGP in terms of performance, but with a Ducati that reigns supreme and dominates the standings, it is not surprising to think that the favorites for Mugello could be the reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia or one of the bearers of the Red Borgo Panigale. However, Aprilia does not arrive at the home appointment to be a spectator, so Massimo Rivola claims that the goal of the Italian Grand Prix may be precisely to break the fasting of victories that has been going on since Termas 2022: “Winning at Mugello for us it would be something absolutely fantastic. If you don’t aim to win, you will never win. So obviously we go there aiming to win.”