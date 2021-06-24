Andrea Dovizioso has been in Aprilia’s sights for 2022 for months. It is no mystery that the Noale manufacturer, after Andrea Iannone, identified the three-time vice-champion as the ideal rider to make the definitive leap in quality. The CEO of Aprilia Racing, Massimo Rivola, at the end of the two-day test at Misano that had Dovizioso as its protagonist underlined that it will not be possible to delay further to define who will be Aleix Espargarò’s box mate next season.

MotoGP | Dovizioso: “Very interesting test”

Here are his words: “They were two very positive days, we are happy after this test which gave us important insights and demonstrated the progress of the bike already seen in the race. Activities that will continue as scheduled in July. Andrea proved to be a great rider in terms of sensitivity and understanding of the bike’s behavior. In parallel with the testing activity, Aprilia Racing is moving to find the best solution regarding the riders to be deployed in 2022, without having to wait for the outcome of the next tests in July. Andrea is certainly one of the solutions being evaluated but there are very interesting and viable alternatives on the table and the decision will have to be made quickly in order to plan correctly the team’s future strategy. The Assen weekend will be very important in this sense ”.

What are the alternatives Rivola talks about? The Gresini team has announced the partnership with Ducati in MotoGP, but not the riders yet. Fabio Di Giannantonio is sure of a place due to the agreement signed with the Romagna team a year ago, while the future of Enea Bastianini with Ducati. Unless there are surprises, however, the Rimini’s future should still be linked to the Borgo Panigale manufacturer which in 2022 will have eight bikes on the starting grid after the agreement reached with the VR46 team.