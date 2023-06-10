The LCR Team rider ended up on the ground during the fourth lap of the Sprint. After being taken to the circuit’s medical centre, the MotoGP doctors decided to immobilize his leg and transfer him by helicopter to the Careggi University Hospital in Florence. Radiological examinations confirmed the initial prognosis, which had already made one suspect that Alex Rins had fractured tibia and fibula.

In the afternoon, Lucio Cecchinello’s team updated the report and communicated that Rins will have to undergo a double surgery. In the first operation, surgeons at his clinic in Italy will apply an external fixator to stabilize the leg and reduce swelling. Once the first operation has been performed, the Barcelona rider will remain under observation, awaiting authorization to return to Spain, where he will undergo a second operation.

While it is too soon to estimate how long he will need to recover, the #42 is likely to miss the remainder of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend as well as the Sachsenring and Assen races next week and the following.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the Spaniard will be able to get back on the bike at Silverstone on the first weekend in August after his five-week summer break.