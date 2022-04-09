Alex Rins was forced to go through Q1 for the first time this season, not having been able to do a good lap in FP3 due to the yellow flags. The Suzuki rider, however, managed to pass the cut and enter the decisive qualifying phase, in which, however, he only finished in seventh position.

The Spaniard will therefore start from the third row of the starting grid, but has shown a great pace throughout the weekend and will try to build his race behind the Ducatis, who occupy the top five positions on the grid. For this reason, he is already clear about the choice of tires: “The soft rear is a good option”.

Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, Rins was not happy and showed his opposition to the pilots waiting for the wake on the track: “It is unacceptable that the pilots reduce the speed! What we saw in qualifying and in FP3 is unacceptable. There are people who cut the gas, not even the Moto3 riders close so much “.

However, this behavior is not sanctioned in the premier class as much as it is in the smaller classes. “I suppose the MotoGP riders are not sanctioned because we are older, I don’t know,” she specified. “We are older, we must lead by example. There are riders who brake suddenly, they have to do something with this aspect. I don’t know whether to order, to put five seconds between us and then we could start penalizing those who made the mistake. In every Sfatey Comission we talk about it and denounce it, but nothing happens. We are MotoGP, not Moto3 ”.