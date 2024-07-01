The Yamaha rider’s nasty crash at the start of Sunday’s MotoGP race at Assen, which saw him fly off his bike at the first corner, fortunately resulted in injuries that were far less serious than expected.

Alex Rins suffered two small, non-displaced fractures to his right wrist, so they are not too serious. The small fracture to his left leg, in principle, does not require surgery.

The Spanish driver traveled directly from Amsterdam to Madrid on Sunday evening to see the doctors who operated on him for the second time last year for the very serious injury suffered at the Italian Grand Prix, which kept him at home for some races.

Initially, it was planned to operate on the pilot on Sunday evening, depending on the severity of the damage, but since there was no bone displacement, it was decided to wait until Monday afternoon.

Rins crashed on Saturday at Mugello on 9 June last year and after a few days in Italy, where he underwent an initial operation, he traveled to Spain, where he underwent another operation on 22 June.

Following that injury, Rins still has plates and screws in his right leg and is due to undergo surgery next Monday at the Clinica Ruber Internacional in Madrid to clean the area and remove a screw that is causing him to limp, as it slightly pinches a muscle in his foot, causing pain whenever he steps on the ground when standing or walking, but not when riding his bike.

At the moment, neither Yamaha nor the rider have announced that Rins will be out for the German Grand Prix, which starts this Friday on the Sachsenring circuit, a track with many left turns, which would allow him to avoid straining his hand and the right leg. However, it will be possible to evaluate the presence of the Catalan in Germany only after the operation, depending on the doctors’ assessments.

As less than 10 days have passed between the Assen crash and the next event, Yamaha would not be obliged to present a replacement, which could favour the idea of ​​the rider resting until the beginning of August, when the MotoGP World Championship returns with the British GP.