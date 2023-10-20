It seemed the worst was over for Alex Rins, who returned to Mandalika last weekend and finished ninth in Sunday’s race. However, the problems that have been affecting him for almost the entire season recurred at Phillip Island and, in agreement with the doctors, he decided to end his Australian Grand Prix here.

The right leg, injured four months ago at Mugello, continues to hurt and the LCR team rider will travel to Melbourne to have an x-ray and understand what the pain is coming from. In any case, a consequence of yesterday’s fall during free practice has been ruled out, as confirmed by the rider himself: “The fall occurred on the left, my right hurts.”

“I’ve been feeling some pain in my right leg since Mandalika,” Rins continues. “We don’t know where it can come from, this morning Doctor Charte did some tests, even yesterday speaking with my doctor in Madrid we agreed that we need to do an x-ray to check its origin”.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

On the track where he achieved a splendid triumph with Suzuki last year, Alex Rins was ready to race to continue his recovery process. However, he will have to wait a little longer before returning to the track in full shape. So, while the riders will be ready to compete in the long race (anticipated to Saturday due to Sunday’s weather alert), the LCR rider will have to undergo a new medical exam.

“There are two possibilities”, explains Rins to the microphones of Sky Sport Italia. “One that comes from the shin, which bothers me when I shoot. This would be a pretty bad scenario. The other is that it comes from the fibula and would be softer. We will go to Melbourne to carry out these tests, today at 1pm. If there had been a race tomorrow, with a possible positive x-ray result, maybe I would have done it. But unfortunately it will be today, so we’ll see,” concludes the Spaniard.