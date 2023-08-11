In an exclusive interview released on Friday morning to Motorsport Netwok’s MotoGP podcast, the LCR-Honda rider declared his intention to travel to Austria next week to attempt to return from a serious injury to his right leg.

However, a few hours later, the team confirmed that Alex Rins is still physically unable to race at Spielberg and that, as in the case of Silverstone, Iker Lecuona will be riding his bike.

Rins suffered a serious injury during the Italian GP two months ago, having to undergo two surgeries to repair the damage to his right leg and ankle before undergoing rehabilitation, which resulted in him missing not only Mugello, but also the Sachsenring, Assen and the last race at Silverstone.

Initially, it seemed that a comeback would not be possible next week at Spielberg, as has been confirmed, and everything pointed to the Catalunya GP, which takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona at the end of August.

However, he himself assured Motorsport on Friday morning that there is a remote possibility of riding the bike in Austria.

“In all likelihood there could be. However, the first thing is that I pass the check-up to get the ok from the doctors, and the second thing is that I can get on the bike,” Rins admitted on the podcast of MotorsportNetworkwhich will be available in full on Monday.

Alex Rins, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I don’t want to lie to you, today (Friday, ed) it’s been three days since I got on the MotoGP bike, the Suzuki, which I have here at home. But almost every day I got on and put myself to the test. Three days ago I still couldn’t get used to the bike,” Rins admitted.

Since the injury is not only serious, but also to the right leg, a full recovery is important, as braking and cornering on that side of the bike is very demanding.

Whether he competes or not, Rins has decided to travel to Austria next week, albeit for a visit, to be with members of his team and LCR staff, whom he hasn’t seen in two months.

“When I’m there we’ll see how I feel and if we decide to get on the bike”, a decision that was already brought forward to this same Friday at noon, when the team announced it will not race.

“Alex will go to Austria but won’t race, this was the goal but he won’t be ready. Lecuona will race”, declared the rider’s team, a decision confirmed by the team.

So we will be able to see Rins at Spielberg, but not on the bike that will be used by Lecuona, who will make his fourth MotoGP appearance this year, after replacing Marc Márquez at Jerez and Joan Mir at Assen, and doing the same with Rins at Silverstone last week and Austria next.