MotoGP GP of the Americas 2023 the order of arrival

The summary of the race

Elimination race in Texas with Jorge Martin who lost the front in the Snake on the first lap ending up running over the innocent Alex Marquez. Jack Miller was amazing at the startbut when he was in third position he too saw his steering lock up when changing direction in the first sector.

Then, the big twist. Francis Bagnaialeader of the race since the start, crashed in Turn-2, the one on the right who betrayed Valentino Rossi in 2016. At that point Alex Rins found himself with the victory served on a silver platter and did not tremble giving Honda a victory that had been missing since the 2021 Misano GP when Marc Marquez won.

The last victory for the home of the golden wing not conquered by the Cervera phenomenon dates back to 2018, when Cal Crutchlow prevailed in Argentina. For Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR it is the 100th podium in the history of a team that has 27 years of work behind it in MotoGP.

They completed the podium Luca Marini And Fabio Quartararo, who thus finds his first podium of the season, a point from which to start again in view of his return to Europe on tracks on paper more favorable to a Yamaha still in a technical crisis. Fourth place for Maverick Vinales, who got off to a terrible start again. Fifth place for Maverick Vinales, in a race that saw just 13 riders reach the finish line.