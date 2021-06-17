The Suzuki rider has been declared “fit”, so tomorrow morning he will be back in the saddle in FP1 at Sachsenring, where he hopes to be able to complete the weekend, despite having admitted that he is not at 100% after his injury two weeks ago.
The Spaniard fractured the radius of his right arm while training on a bicycle along the Catalan circuit on Thursday that opened the race weekend.
Today he admitted that he crashed into a van that was on the track, having been distracted to “answer an important message on his cell phone”.
As a result of that mistake, he fell to the ground, injured himself and was taken to a clinic in Barcelona, where he also underwent an operation the following morning to stabilize the fracture.
“The truth is that I crashed in Barcelona because I was sending an important message,” he began, explaining the scene.
“We have to stay away from our phones when we are on the bike, because when you pay attention to the phone you don’t pay attention to the road,” continued the Suzuki rider.
“Anyway I prefer to have hit the van rather than a person, that would have been much worse, but it’s a clear example of the fact that you can’t walk around looking at the phone.”
“At first it didn’t seem like anything serious, I kept pedaling on the bike, but I felt some pain so I decided to go to the hospital,” he said.
Rins has been declared “fit” and is now only thinking about whether he will be able to complete the German weekend.
“We approach differently, but not too close. In a normal weekend the goal is to try to win. Now we are not at 100%. I will have to see how the hand goes in FP1. I’m sure it won’t be too easy. Maybe not. I’ll be able to complete the laps we normally do in practice, but I’m confident I can ride even with the pain. “
The Suzuki rider arrived in Barcelona after four consecutive crashes. This means he now has five zeros in the standings and his goal of fighting for the title has inevitably changed.
“The goal now is not to win the championship,” he reflected. “At the beginning of the season we started very strong and we worked hard. Now I take it differently, but with the same desire. The goal now is to go race by race, to have fun as I did at the end of the year. last, “he said.
“This weekend we will try some set-up things that we could not try in the Barcelona tests and we will return to the bike I won at Motorland last year. Let’s see if it is possible to recover the feeling with the front and solve the problem. that we have had this year in many races, which makes me lose the front and crash “, concluded the Barcelona rider.
Caída de Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
1/50
Photo by: Dorna
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
2/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
3/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
4/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
5/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Caída de Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
6/50
Photo by: Dorna
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
7/50
Photo by: Dorna
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
8/50
Photo by: Dorna
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP crash
9/50
Photo by: Dorna
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
10/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
11/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
12/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
13/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
14/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
15/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
16/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
17/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
18/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
19/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
20/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
21/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
22/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
23/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
24/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
25/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
26/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
27/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
28/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
29/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
30/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
31/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
32/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
33/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Caída de Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
34/50
Photo by: Dorna
Caída de Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
35/50
Photo by: Dorna
Caída de Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
36/50
Photo by: Dorna
Caída de Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
37/50
Photo by: Dorna
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, y caída de Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
38/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, y caída de Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
39/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, y caída de Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
40/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
41/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
42/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Caída de Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
43/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Caída de Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
44/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
45/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
46/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
47/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
48/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team
49/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team, Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team
50/50
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leave a Reply