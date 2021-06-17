The Suzuki rider has been declared “fit”, so tomorrow morning he will be back in the saddle in FP1 at Sachsenring, where he hopes to be able to complete the weekend, despite having admitted that he is not at 100% after his injury two weeks ago.

The Spaniard fractured the radius of his right arm while training on a bicycle along the Catalan circuit on Thursday that opened the race weekend.

Today he admitted that he crashed into a van that was on the track, having been distracted to “answer an important message on his cell phone”.

Read also:

As a result of that mistake, he fell to the ground, injured himself and was taken to a clinic in Barcelona, ​​where he also underwent an operation the following morning to stabilize the fracture.

“The truth is that I crashed in Barcelona because I was sending an important message,” he began, explaining the scene.

“We have to stay away from our phones when we are on the bike, because when you pay attention to the phone you don’t pay attention to the road,” continued the Suzuki rider.

“Anyway I prefer to have hit the van rather than a person, that would have been much worse, but it’s a clear example of the fact that you can’t walk around looking at the phone.”

“At first it didn’t seem like anything serious, I kept pedaling on the bike, but I felt some pain so I decided to go to the hospital,” he said.

Rins has been declared “fit” and is now only thinking about whether he will be able to complete the German weekend.

“We approach differently, but not too close. In a normal weekend the goal is to try to win. Now we are not at 100%. I will have to see how the hand goes in FP1. I’m sure it won’t be too easy. Maybe not. I’ll be able to complete the laps we normally do in practice, but I’m confident I can ride even with the pain. “

The Suzuki rider arrived in Barcelona after four consecutive crashes. This means he now has five zeros in the standings and his goal of fighting for the title has inevitably changed.

“The goal now is not to win the championship,” he reflected. “At the beginning of the season we started very strong and we worked hard. Now I take it differently, but with the same desire. The goal now is to go race by race, to have fun as I did at the end of the year. last, “he said.

“This weekend we will try some set-up things that we could not try in the Barcelona tests and we will return to the bike I won at Motorland last year. Let’s see if it is possible to recover the feeling with the front and solve the problem. that we have had this year in many races, which makes me lose the front and crash “, concluded the Barcelona rider.