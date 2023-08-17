Alex Rins arrived at the MotoGP World Championship in 2017 when he was 21 years old with the Suzuki team, where he spent six seasons. There was until 2022, the year in which the Hamamatsu manufacturer unexpectedly closed its doors, a decision that if it hadn’t been taken would have seen the Catalan still in the blue colors.

However, circumstances led to Rins losing his seat and having to look for an alternative. This situation was particularly difficult for him, as he felt very integrated into the team and his life in defense of the big S brand was very happy. Although he had other options, in the end Rins opted to go to Lucio Cecchinello, in the LCR-Honda team. The reason was the commitment of the largest factory in the world to supply material identical to that of the official riders. However, this did not happen, as the same rider who will race with Yamaha next year complained.

When we talk about Honda we think that it is the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world and that everything has to be giant, unlike Suzuki, a small structure with a family atmosphere and a very direct relationship with its riders. This formula had worked.

“The simple fact of having only two bikes and capable people to lead the team was the key to how it worked. There was Davide Brivio, then Livio Suppo arrived, they are both people with great experience and with a very forward-looking personality”, explained Rins in the podcast of Motorsport Network.

“I don’t want to say that Alberto Puig (Honda team manager, ed) it is not, indeed. But I don’t know, maybe it’s the fact that Suzuki was a smaller company than Honda, for example. I can’t say, there could be a thousand factors, starting with having only two bikes instead of four. We know perfectly well how the year was when there was only Sahara San (in 2021 Suzuki didn’t have a team manager, ed). Things got out of hand, but that’s normal. One person cannot achieve everything,” added the pilot.

Alex Rins, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Without a doubt, it is a pity that the MotoGP has lost the experience and quality of an element like Davide Brivio, a man who would perhaps be perfect for some of the teams that are currently experiencing a difficult moment: “I don’t know, I think no, but money talks. I think Davide had already tried to go back to Suzuki. After so many years outside it’s complicated, now he’s more used to managing a car team, which is very different ”, commented Rins closing the topic.

Even if the relationship between Rins and Mir wasn’t friendship in Suzuki, there was always respect between the two, even in difficult moments. But above all what characterized that team was the good relationship and the feeling of being very united, until the last year. Feeling that is not transmitted by Honda.

When Rins arrived at Honda he found Marc Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami and Mir again, but nothing has been built between them in these six months: “I expected it to go the way it did, but in the end it hasn’t been a relationship, so far , to shoot rockets. We are in different teams, we don’t have four-way meetings with all the riders to talk or exchange ideas. For example, my relationship with Marc was the same as last year, when I was at Suzuki. When we met seen, we said goodbye without going any further. It’s also true that he was absent for many races. It was the same with Joan, at Suzuki we saw each other for lunch and dinner, in the garage we didn’t even see each other, the relationship is still the same now “, he revealed.

Rins signed for two years with LCR-Honda, but a clause allowed him to be released at the end of the first year if a factory team came looking for him, which they later did. Even if he had no hesitations in accepting Yamaha’s offer, leaving Lucio and his team won’t be easy.

“Of course, it will cost me a lot. The relationship we’ve built with the team and with Cecchinello is something I’ve never experienced before. I remember I was in the hospital and when I told Lucio that I had received an offer from Yamaha, he I said it would have hurt him a lot if I had gone, but that it was a unique opportunity for me. Tears were flowing from my eyes. It will be hard, but life goes on and there are stages,” said the Barcelona rider .