If someone had bet on Alex Rins he would have been taken for mad, but the Australian Grand Prix would have proved him right. The Spaniard took his first win of this season at Phillip Island, competing in a management race but also a hard-fought one. There was no room for breathing room for all 27 laps, but in the end it was Rins who was the author of a spectacular comeback from tenth place.

Tire management was key, the riders gave us a show like we haven’t seen for a long time and the Suzuki rider was one of the great protagonists. Rins climbed to the top step of the podium for the fourth time in MotoGP, giving a day of glory to the house from Hamamatsu, afflicted and injured for the next farewell to the world championship.

Phillip Island Sunday turns blue and Alex Rins talks about his feat: “I’m very happy, because we had a great race. We fought a lot and managed the rear tire very well. I felt very good when I had to push, I pushed to overtake. It had been so many races that there was no tire management and here we did it perfectly ”.

On the eve of the race, the favorites were other, and in fact the pace shown by the Spaniard was not among the best. However, Rins explains that during the weekend at Suzuki we worked on other aspects, which then paid off in the race: “Honestly, we were struggling a bit. In practice everyone went very fast, we were trying to manage the tire and for this reason we didn’t make a good pace like Pecco, Martin or Quartararo. But in the race I felt very good, the bike cornered well ”.

Suzuki’s last win of this era? Who knows, not many expected an Alex Rins this fit, yet the progression shown during the Australian Grand Prix once again offered us that Rins and GSX-RR that hadn’t been seen in a long, long time. The secret was probably not to give up even when there was every reason to do so and Rins confirms it: “We never stopped believing in it. After the announcement of Suzuki’s retirement, we didn’t have any good races. There were also problems in races like Mugello and Barcelona, ​​where I broke my wrist. It was hard, but we never gave up ”.