Now there are also official trappings, but Alex Rins discovered last week Suzuki’s decision to leave MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season. At the conclusion of last Monday’s collective tests in Jerez he was informed, like the whole team , of the choice made in Hamamatsu, which has substantially economic reasons, but which is difficult to understand for those who up to 10 days ago commanded the World Championship and was ready to extend his contract expiring at the end of the year.

“After Monday’s test in Jerez, Livio (Suppo) and Sahara-san (the project leader) took me to the office and told me the news. It was very difficult, I cried. I gave everything for this team since 2017, trying to give information to have a competitive and winning bike. But we also have it thanks to the members of the team “, said Rins as soon as he arrived at Le Mans, where the French GP will take place this weekend.

“For sure it was a big shock for me, but also for the team. It’s not easy, in the end I can find something for next year, or at least I think. But for them it’s more difficult. I’m very sorry, they are like family for me. Anyway we will try to finish the season in the best possible way. This will be the last weekend with Suzuki at Le Mans, so let’s enjoy it. Next year I will be with another bike, “he continued.

When asked if he understands this decision, Rins added: “It doesn’t matter if I understand it or not, for sure it was a very tough decision for me. We are fighting for the championship, we are first in the team standings. difficult to understand, but the headquarters have taken this decision and now we cannot change it “.

Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team

Among other things, no one from Japan has contacted him, despite his excellent relations: “It’s a bit strange, because the president of Suzuki, Toshihiro-san, is very friendly. He sent me congratulations when the my baby and all the rest. But he didn’t say anything to me now, only Livio and Sahara-san communicated it to us. “

For Rins, the moment is now doubly difficult, because his contract expires at the end of 2022 and for the moment he had only contemplated the option of renewing with Suzuki. The ball, however, passes to his manager, because he prefers to concentrate on the track.

“Honestly I don’t know. At the moment I have nothing for next year, but I have a manager who has to take care of it. He will be much busier than in the last few weeks. As for us, we have to keep doing what we have done in the past. last races. This is the best package we’ve ever had in Suzuki: let’s show them that they made the wrong decision. “

“The plan was to continue with Suzuki. We were in talks with them, but for sure this thing has developed very quickly. If Livio or Sahara-san had known this already from the first race, we would not have even started negotiations. Now, however, not I am in a position to decide on the bike for next year, I only have the phone on the table. “

The only reassurance that the team has given him is that the updates planned for the GSX-RR until the end of the year will arrive regularly and that everyone will try to end this adventure in the best of worlds.

“They say that the budget for this year is confirmed, so they will bring everything and they will put all the effort they can into it. And believe me, the Japanese, the mechanics, are all destroyed by the news. We are waiting for a new aerodynamic package, which we hope will allow us. to do more, even if we have already won two podiums “.