The Honda LCR rider was injured on Saturday 10 June during the Sprint of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, missing Sunday’s race. Since then Alex Rins has missed Grands Prix in Germany, Holland, Great Britain, Austria, Catalonia, San Marino and last week at the new Buddh International Circuit in India.

That’s almost the same eight races that Pol Espargaro missed after getting injured in the first round of the year in Portimao, and the same number of races that Enea Bastianini missed after getting injured in the Portuguese round and again in Barcelona.

Rins crashed on Saturday at Mugello and suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula in his right leg, but with some complications to his ankle which ended up being the main problem, given that the Honda rider had shattered it.

This forced Rins to undergo two surgeries and delayed his rehabilitation, first due to problems with the sole of his foot, the nervous system, and then because the tibia bone did not regenerate completely.

After various tests and attempts, the doctors who treated him at the Quirón Clinic in Madrid finally gave Rins the green light to go to Japan and try to participate in the Motegi race.

During his convalescence, the Spanish rider reached an agreement to race with Yamaha for the next two seasons, replacing Franco Morbidelli. Rins will leave LCR-Honda after just one season, despite having a two-year contract, as his agreement included an escape option in the event of an offer from an official team.

Rins has passed a new medical check-up and the doctors believe it is a good time to test how he feels in MotoGP: he will use Friday as a test and take Motegi calmly to, hopefully, start pushing in Indonesia. The Spanish rider can’t wait to face the test and the doctors ask him for patience and caution to consolidate the leg bone one hundred percent.

If he is finally declared eligible, Rins could therefore contest the last seven Grands Prix of the season, given that after Japan he will still compete until November 26 in Valencia, with the championship passing through part of the extensive 2023 Asian tour (Indonesia , Australia, Thailand, Malaysia and Qatar).

The Spaniard, who made his debut in Portugal this year on the RC213V of Lucio Cecchinello’s team, is the only rider to have won a race this season with a Japanese bike. In fact, all the victories this year went to Ducati riders, except for Rins in Austin and Aleix Espargaro in Silverstone.

