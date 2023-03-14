The Spaniard will face his first race as an LCR rider in two weeks, after six years on the Suzuki saddle, with which he finished third in the 2020 World Championship, the year in which Joan Mir, his garage neighbor in the Hamamatsu-based factory team , won the title.

After the manufacturer of the big S slammed the door, leaving MotoGP at the end of 2022, Alex Rins has opted for an alliance with the Monegasque team, even if his contract links him directly to HRC. Despite this, the Barcelona rider has already seen this winter that he will not have access to all the material available to the Repsol Honda team.

In Portimao, where the championship will start on the 26th, Rins finished in 15th place in the timesheets, eight tenths from the fastest (Pecco Bagnaia), and immediately behind Mir (13th) and Marc Marquez (14th °), from which it was separated by only four thousandths.

In total, the Catalan completed 162 laps, split between 77 on Saturday and 85 on Sunday. His assessment was positive, taking last month’s test in Malaysia as a starting point, even if he doesn’t hide that the road that should bring him back to fighting for the top positions is still long at this moment.

Alex Rins, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We made a step forward compared to Sepang. Both there and here I did a Sprint Race simulation and I’m closer to the leaders. I’m still far, about four tenths or half a second, but it’s better,” Rins summed up, much more focused on getting the most out of the material at his disposal than on dealing with the theoretical pillars of Honda.

“At Sepang I analyzed Marc and Joan’s data a lot, but in Portugal I only did it at the end of the day. In terms of race pace, I think I’m a little faster than them. Over the flying lap, they have a different bike than mine. but I’m happy to be on their same tenth,” he continued.

As for the physical demands of the RC213 compared to Suzuki, Rins was keen to point out that, although it’s a little more demanding than the GSX-RR, it’s not out of the ordinary for a MotoGP bike. “The Honda is a little more demanding than the Suzuki, but before trying it I thought it was more physical than it really is,” concluded the rider of Lucio Cecchinello’s team.

