Right at the start of the Assen race, Alex Rins, who started 15th on the grid, moved up a few positions by going to the outside of the track. This condition led him to go over the dirt at the first corner, sending the bike into a highside: after a crazy fall, the impact on the ground was very violent, especially for the right hand and leg, the same one he injured last year and in which he still has some metal parts, but which, fortunately, seems not to have been damaged in the fall.

After an initial examination at the medical center of the Assen circuit, two small fractures were found in the rider’s right wrist, as well as bruises all over his body. Rins will leave Amsterdam this evening directly for Madrid, so that the doctors who operated on him for last year’s serious leg injury can examine him in more detail.

As it happens, Rins has a number of screws and plates in his injured leg and had already made an appointment with the doctors over the summer break to remove some of these screws, especially the ones that hurt when he puts his weight on them and they make you limp.

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In principle, the idea was to run these two races, Assen and Sachsernring next week, before tackling these “bodywork and paint” interventions. However, after this hard blow, it is very likely that Rins will definitively bring forward the surgery and, in this case, he will not be able to participate in the next appointment in Germany.

As it is a one-off race, Yamaha would not be obliged to field a replacement at the Sachsenring, pending Rins’ recovery for the first Grand Prix after the summer break, which is set for Silverstone on the weekend of August 4.

This injury does not change the negotiations between Yamaha and the rider for his renewal, which are well underway.