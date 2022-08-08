Alex Rins was facing the British Grand Prix with a lot of motivation, thanks to his victory at Silverstone with a spectacular final race in 2019, a splendid overtaking on Marc Marquez on the finish line. This extra boost was seen in the race, where he recovered from the fourth row in the early laps to take the lead.

However, the first difficulties for Alex Rins had already arrived on Saturday, when a problem with the tires prevented him from competing in a good qualifying and he was forced to start from 11th position on the grid. Despite this, the Suzuki rider was the protagonist of a quick start and at the end of the straight he was fifth, finishing in third position before the end of the first lap. After Johann Zarco’s crash he too went to the lead of the race, accumulating almost a second advantage over his pursuers, but then suffered overtaking from Pecco Bagnaia.

Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“What happened? I don’t know either. In the first part of the race I was driving comfortably, I checked the tires, I drove with ease ”, explained the Catalan. “When I was in the lead and they marked me between 0.5 and 0.7 on the board I thought ‘how easy it is!’. But when Pecco overtook me I had to force to be able to keep up with him, I went from leading easily to losing grip ”.

From that moment, things got complicated for Rins and he was gradually overtaken until he closed the race in seventh position: “I had no traction on the rear tire, especially on the right side. At the exit of the curves he began to slide, I raised the bike, I lowered the body to create traction but I did not find grip. I was unable to stay in the leading positions ”, concluded the Suzuki rider, who will race with the LCR-Honda team from next year.