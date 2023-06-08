Rins, the Spanish rider of the Lcr team, takes stock of the first races of 2023 and analyzes the critical points of his bike: “When you find the right line, it allows you to go fast”

Federico Mariani – flero (Brescia)

Smiling and confident. Alex Rins this is how he presents himself at the appointment with the media at the company Givihistorical partner of the team LCR Hondato Fleroin the province of Brescia. The Spaniard, signed by the Italian team after six seasons in Suzukicomes from a first part of MotoGP World Championship full of ups and downs. There were many difficulties in adapting to a new bike, even if the satisfaction for the beautiful victory in the standings stands out Texas, the first of the Japanese giant after more than a year of fasting. Emotions found in the analysis of him.

Alex, what is your assessment of the first races of this season?

"It's definitely positive. I got a win and that's great for me and for Honda. After that success we struggled, but we are in a phase of evolution".

Did you ever expect to be the only Honda rider with a win after five GPs?

“Honestly not. I didn’t think I would win so soon. We worked hard and when you work so hard, sooner or later, the results will come”.

That victory gave oxygen to Honda, which has the reputation of being a difficult bike. Is it really that complicated to drive?

"Yes, it's a difficult bike. Sure, we won in Austin, but it was a wide track. When we moved on to tighter circuits, like Jerez and Le Mans, the difficulties arose, at least for me. Honda is working hard. I know we are working on a different frame which seems to work well. Let's see if we can try it and what the feeling will be".

You switched from Suzuki to Honda: what were the main differences?

“They are two completely different bikes. Suzuki was a very easy bike to ride, but with which it was difficult to make a difference. Honda is more complicated, but when you find the right line, it allows you to go very fast”.

In Suzuki he worked with Davide Brivio and Livio Suppo. Now he is in Lucio Cecchinello’s team. So always Italian executives. What is his relationship with Italy?

“I would say it’s a beautiful relationship. I have worked with team managers and also mechanics from this country. I’ve always had a good time with the Italians.”

"In the end, when I'm on the track, the first riders to beat are my brand mates. This was Honda's choice, I can't help it. I just have to think about giving gas ".

“In the end, when I’m on the track, the first riders to beat are my brand mates. This was Honda’s choice, I can’t help it. I just have to think about giving gas ”.

His riding style reminds many of Kevin Schwantz: spectacular and with wide elbows. Is there a pilot from the past that he would copy something from?

“Well if I could imitate anyone, it would be Schwantz. He was a very spectacular driver. Now I’m having a harder time maintaining the same style because the Honda’s tank is wider than the Suzuki’s, but I’m still feeling at ease.”