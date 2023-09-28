Three and a half months have now passed since the accident that kept Alex Rins away from the track, at Mugello last June he had in fact fractured his right leg and ankle in a bad fall and since then his recovery process had begun which took it all the way to Japan, where it finally received the OK to race. After the disappointment in Austria, a weekend in which he planned to return, but was stopped by a slower than expected recovery following the two operations he underwent, the LCR driver will take to the track on Friday’s free practice at Motegi.

Before flying to Japan, the Spaniard went to Madrid, where he had a final check-up before heading towards Motegi, where he arrived in the Japanese morning: “I’m happy to return, two days ago I was in hospital in Madrid talking to the doctors while looking at the x-rays, but there was a big difference compared to a month ago. So we decided to continue with the recovery process, the next step is to get on a MotoGP.”

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The long period away from the bikes will certainly be felt and it is not yet certain whether Rins will be able to complete the entire weekend. However, he will test himself in the first free practice on Friday to test his conditions: “The main objective is to see if I will feel pain in Friday’s practice. If it hurts too much, I will have to stop and continue my recovery. When I tried to ride in Aragon last time, I felt pain when changing direction and making right turns, but a month has passed since that test.”

“I want to get feedback from my leg,” Rins continues, speaking of the recovery process, which he is tackling in small steps but with great determination. “I want to feel the difference between the test a month ago with a 250kg bike and what I will do tomorrow with a 150kg one. Okay, it’s a much more powerful and stiffer bike than a road bike, but I want feedback and I can’t get it outside of MotoGP weekends. Better to have it now than wait for Indonesia.”

The Japanese Grand Prix represents the beginning of the long Asian trip, which however will also be the last part of the 2023 season. At the end of the championship, Rins’ adventure with Honda will come to an end, and precisely in the home race of the Japanese brand Winged home, the Spaniard will aim to return to end the year on a high note.