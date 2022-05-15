After the terrible news of Suzuki leaving MotoGP at the end of the season, most of the paddock would have expected a good result from Alex Rins or Joan Mir in France. Not so much for the good of the brand, since its release is interpreted by many as shameful, but rather to raise the morale of a very tried troop, as it could not be otherwise.

However, this push will have to come in two weeks, at Mugello, after both Rins and Mir have finished their race on the ground, despite a good start.

The crash of the Catalan was particularly impressive, who made a lightning start that had taken him from eighth on the grid to third in the space of a few corners.

After doing the hardest work, Rins had to deal with the influence that aerodynamics have reached in modern MotoGP. During the third lap, while traveling close to the rear of Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati, the Spaniard lost the front at the entrance to turn 2, probably due to the suction of his rival’s bike. Rins ran into the gravel at over 200km / h and was able to control the bike, but just as he got back on the asphalt, at the change of surface, he leaned slightly to one side and that caused him to fall.

“I did the hardest thing, that is to start well and make up positions. I was third, behind Pecco, and Ducati knocked me out, presumably due to the drag of the aerodynamics. When I braked, I lost the front and finished. in the gravel, and it’s difficult to control the situation at that point, at over 200km / h, “summed up # 42, who will ask for an analysis of that particular spot at the next Safety Commission meeting, so that he can review it and look for alternatives: “I was afraid,” he added in fact.

The photographic sequence of Rins’ accident

Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team 1/8 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team 2/8 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team 3/8 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team 4/8 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team 5/8 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team 6/8 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team 7/8 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alex Rins, Suzuki MotoGP Team 8/8 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After the bombshell of the goodbye of the manufacturer from Hamamatsu, this was not an ordinary weekend for the Suzuki team. Especially for most of the technicians and operators, who must have already started moving to try to find accommodation for next season.

Both riders are also working to find a bike for that date, as they both recognized that their first choice has always been to renew with Suzuki.

“What I have to do is what I did this weekend. I gave my best in free practice and obviously I have to improve in timed practice. KTM is interested in me and my agent talked to Aprilia, Honda and Yamaha. We’ll see what’s going to happen, “Rins said.