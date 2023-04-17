Solid, steady and fast. Since Friday Alex Rins he had shown that he was competitive on the Austin track, yet it seemed that his must be a flash in the pan. It will be that we are no longer used to seeing Honda at the top, except with Marc Marquez (if and when it is at 100%), it will be that a defeat by the Ducati on the COTA straights was considered impossible, but Rins was certainly not leading the favorites list. Yet on this circuit he had already won: with yesterday’s success, favored by the crash of Francesco Bagnaia, the #42 did an encore. An encore that amazed everyone, except his team.

Cecchinello’s words

LCR Honda team manager Lucio Sniper commented with these words a Sky Sports MotoGP Rins’ victory, the first by a rider from the winged house other than Marquez since Cal Crutchlow (2018): “I haven’t had time to get excited yet because I’m here still shaking with happiness. It’s amazing what happened, I was realizing that this is the 100th LCR podium in 27 years of work, and I want to thank everyone who has helped us over the years and all the guys who have worked with us. Alex was great we knew we could have a good racebut not that solid. She did an outstanding job“.

“Give him a motorbike…”

Even less surprised was the technical director of the LCR team Christophe Bourguignon: “In Argentina Alex was not bad in the wet, in fact he was doing very well until he had visibility problems, otherwise he would have easily finished in the top five. People say the Honda wasn’t lapping, but then Alex in the first sector of the COTA was majestic. He said he struggled, but he looked like he was on the tracks, like a car. We know Honda has to be ridden to the limit. Alex showed, especially in the sprint race, that he is capable of doing it and that he still has the confidence to continue. I’m really impressed“.

“He’s the type of rider who when you give him the right bike is able to come up with something special. We’re not running anything outside of a normal set-up. I’m really amazed at the way it holds tight turns – it can get to the apex, then you think it’s going wide but it manages to make the turn“, he continued. “However, let’s keep our feet on the ground. I always try to stay away from emotions, keep my head down and go in the same direction no matter if you are at the front or at the bottom of the grid. We see, maybe with a little more support from HRC we can try to improve the bike even more“.