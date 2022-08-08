It wasn’t just severe bruises on his ankles. Aleix Espargaró raced at Silverstone with the fractured right heel. Aprilia announced this a little while ago after further examinations carried out at the Dexeus Hospital in Barcelona (the university facility at Alex Rins was diagnosed with a fracture of the pyramidal bone after the Montmeló accident).

“Following medical tests carried out today at the Dexeus Hospital in Barcelona, ​​Aleix Espargaró was diagnosed with a broken heel in his right foot. The Spaniard, victim of a dangerous highside during the PL4 of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, stoically returned to the track for both qualifying and tomorrow’s race. The injury will not require surgical treatment, Aleix was prescribed seven days of absolute rest in which he will have to use crutches so as not to stress the injured foot. The aim is to make it to Austria’s race weekend – August 19-21, ed – in the best possible conditions“, Reads the press release.

The fact that the medical center did not detect the fracture gives one to think. Sure, the procedure was quick (it took only 68 minutes between the accident and the return to the track), but the medical facilities of a championship like MotoGP should have equipment that instantly detects any kind of problem. The hope is that the physical effort to which Espargaró underwent on Sunday (when he miraculously finished ninth in the race) will not lead to further problems in the rehabilitation phase.