MotoGP 2023, the Riders’ standings after the 2023 Argentine Grand Prix

pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 50 2 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 41 3 Johann Zarco Ducati 35 4 Alex Marquez Ducati 33 5 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 32 6 Jack Miller KTM 25 7 Brad Binder KTM 22 8 Jorge Martin Ducati 22 9 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 21 10 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 18 11 Luca Marini Ducati 15 12 Alex Rins Honda 13 13 Aleix Espargarò Honda 12 14 Augusto Fernandez GasGas 8 15 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 7 16 Marc Marquez Honda 7 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 6 18 Joan Mir Honda 5 19 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 3 20 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 2 21 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 0 22 Pol Espargaro GasGas 0

Bezzecchi dreams

Marco Bezzecchi won the first MotoGP race of his career on the same track where he won his first race in the Moto3 world championship in 2018 with KTM. The VR46 rider took the lead in the World Championship because Francesco Bagnaia crashed eight laps from the end when he was firmly in second position.

I am four Ducatis ahead of everyone in the riders’ standings with Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez – second and third today – who are third and fourth ahead of Maverick Vinales who sunk today with Aprilia on a par with Aleix Espargarò.

Ranking still short

Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargarò are obviously the only riders still stuck with zero points. The KTMs of Brad Binder – who crashed today on the first lap – and Jack Miller are sixth and seventh, the Yamahas are also close with Franco Morbidelli incredibly ahead of Fabio Quartararo, whose race today was conditioned by an attack by Takaaki Nakagami on the first lap. The first Honda is that of Alex Rins, 13th with as many points.

The next appointment

The MotoGP will be back on track in two weeks in the United States in Austin, Texas on the Circuit of the Americas for the third round of the 2023 championship. In this break, after the first back to back that inaugurated the season, the decision on the double long lap penalty that Marc Marquez on paper would have served here in Argentina when the eight-time world champion had participated in the race staged on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Enea Bastianini could also return to Texas after breaking his scapula a week ago in Portimao.