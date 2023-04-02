Marco Bezzecchi is the new leader of the premier class after his first career win at Termas de Rio Hondo
MotoGP 2023, the Riders’ standings after the 2023 Argentine Grand Prix
|pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|50
|2
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|41
|3
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|35
|4
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|33
|5
|Maverick Vinales
|Aprilia
|32
|6
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|25
|7
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|22
|8
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|22
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|21
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|18
|11
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|15
|12
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|13
|13
|Aleix Espargarò
|Honda
|12
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|GasGas
|8
|15
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|7
|16
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|7
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|6
|18
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|5
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|3
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|2
|21
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Ducati
|0
|22
|Pol Espargaro
|GasGas
|0
Bezzecchi dreams
Marco Bezzecchi won the first MotoGP race of his career on the same track where he won his first race in the Moto3 world championship in 2018 with KTM. The VR46 rider took the lead in the World Championship because Francesco Bagnaia crashed eight laps from the end when he was firmly in second position.
I am four Ducatis ahead of everyone in the riders’ standings with Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez – second and third today – who are third and fourth ahead of Maverick Vinales who sunk today with Aprilia on a par with Aleix Espargarò.
Ranking still short
Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargarò are obviously the only riders still stuck with zero points. The KTMs of Brad Binder – who crashed today on the first lap – and Jack Miller are sixth and seventh, the Yamahas are also close with Franco Morbidelli incredibly ahead of Fabio Quartararo, whose race today was conditioned by an attack by Takaaki Nakagami on the first lap. The first Honda is that of Alex Rins, 13th with as many points.
The next appointment
The MotoGP will be back on track in two weeks in the United States in Austin, Texas on the Circuit of the Americas for the third round of the 2023 championship. In this break, after the first back to back that inaugurated the season, the decision on the double long lap penalty that Marc Marquez on paper would have served here in Argentina when the eight-time world champion had participated in the race staged on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Enea Bastianini could also return to Texas after breaking his scapula a week ago in Portimao.
