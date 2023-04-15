MotoGP, asphalt is always on alert in Austin

MotoGP and Austin, still tense stories. Once again, the target of criticism was the asphalt of the COTA, for which the controversies did not subside: after Fabio Quartararo had called it a joke two years ago due to the thousand holes and some complaints also in the last edition, the tests yesterday’s free sessions saw the resurgence of criticisms for the flooring, judged on average a disaster.

Bagnaia and the four asphalts

“In the dry it manages quite well“, began “Pecco” Bagnaia. “In the wet it’s more difficult, because already in the dry at turn 1, where they scraped the track, you feel the front lock up. We will try to make him understand, why in turns 11 and 12 the asphalt is destroyed and in the penultimate corner the bike starts to move a lot. We have four asphalts on this track and it’s not normal. For me, the situation is worse than last year. When you brake in turn 1 you feel the rear push you up, then you lock the front and you have to stop the bike“. In addition to what the world champion says, it must be said that the track is even worse than that of Termas de Rio Hondo. As Maverick claims Vinales“at least in Argentina the potholes weren’t inside the curves“.

“It’s like the asphalt is peeling off”

Alex Marquez he increased the dose: “In turns 11, 12, 15 and 20 it is as if the asphalt is peeling off. It’s a dangerous situation because you can’t control it“. Luca Marineson the other hand, complains about the lack of attention from the top management of the World Championship: “The asphalt is disastrous. I’m not happy, I remember that last year in the safety commission we asked Dorna to push the circuit to make some changes for us riders: maybe for F1 it’s not bad, but for us it’s impossible and dangerous“.

Quartararo is a firefighter

The most trenchant judgment is that of Quartararo, who however limits his criticisms to turn 12, which he also defines as a “disaster”, while he maintains that the rest of the track is at least in drivable conditions: “Turn 12 must be done 100%, because a small mistake is enough to crash. You can’t get the right speed in the corners, but in general the track is ok. It’s no worse than last year, it’s just a little more difficult to manage“. What is certain is that, after the criticisms for the gravel at Portimão and the absence of an air fence following the Pol Espargaró accident, not having given Austin a world-class asphalt is a further element that undermines the credibility of those who manage the championship.