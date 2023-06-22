Jorge Martin in this first glimpse of 2023 he gradually grew, first by adding placings, then podiums and finally arriving at the Sachsenring with that MotoGP success he had been missing since 2021. The performances of the Spanish rider of the Pramac team have gradually increased in level and the double victory – Sprint and Sunday race – of the German Grand Prix showed a Martin capable of both winning by gap and in a hand-to-hand battle with Francesco Bagnaia.

The gap in the world standings from his brand mate is just 16 points, a distance that can give hope for the 25-year-old centaur from Madrid. The bike he uses is in fact substantially the same used by Bagnaia – with the exception of the hull – e Ducati has already explained that it will not issue team orders if the championship fight is reduced to a derby in family. Martin therefore hopes to continue the excellent streak of 3 consecutive podiums (which become 6 with the related Sprints) already in Assen, a track on which he won in 2018 in Moto3 and on which he has never had much luck in MotoGP (the 7th place of 2022 as best result).

Martin’s words at the press conference

“The latest results? I enjoyed these days after the win. It’s almost a shame that there is already another race and I haven’t been able to celebrate as much. But I’m focused on this weekend, to close on a high note before the summer break, continuing with the consistency shown in recent times.

After the victory, did you ask for the bike’s fairing? I’ve been asking them for it for two years, but they haven’t given it to me yet. I don’t know why they don’t leave it to me, I want to keep it to myself. They promised me they will give it to me.

Beat Bagnaia in Assen? I know it’s one of his favorite tracks, but I like it too. I feel strong and in a good moment.

The future in Pramac in 2024? I’m happy where I am, I see no reason to change. I have a factory bike and a team by my side. Format change? I would agree, to have less pressure in P1.”