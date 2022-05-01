The mountain is ready to give birth to the mouse. The pilots market MotoGP is in fact entering the crucial weeks to define the starting grid for 2023, but there are no major changes on the horizon according to the point summarized by today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport. Yamaha is ready to renew with Fabio Quartararo, not excessively attracted to Honda who would have the economic resources to satisfy him in terms of salary, but it is the technical aspect that does not convince El Diablo.

The team that is destined to change faces at Honda is Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR, ready to embrace Jack Miller, exiled Ducati, and renew the Japanese ‘share’ from Takaaki Nakagami to the promising Ai Ogura, author of the pole position yesterday in Qualifying in Moto2. Ogura is not the only Moto2 rider to dream of jumping into the premier class. Carlo Pernatin fact, he is working to place his assistant Tony Arbolino and the saddle could come directly from Enea Bastianini.

In fact, the current ‘design’ at Ducati sees Jorge Martin ready to join Francesco Bagnaia in the official team, with Bastianini destined for Pramac where Zarco has a great chance of being confirmed after a championship start with two podiums to his credit. In Honda, those who seriously risk the place are Pol Espargaròbecause in 2023 the pair Marc-Alex Marquez is ready to form again, who died in 2020 due to the injury of the eldest of the two Catalan brothers.

In the Aprilia home, Aleix Espargarò goes towards confirmation. The future of Maverick Vinales, who joined the Noale house with a simple annual contract valid for 2022, has yet to be defined. He shouldn’t change anything in Suzuki, although Joan Mir remains in orbit Honda HRC. In KTM Brad Binder renewed until 2024 last season, while Miguel Oliveira is Yamaha’s plan-B in case of no agreement with Quartararo, a prospect now quite remote. The Austrian manufacturer, however, seems ready to confirm the Portuguese despite the ‘tantrums’ of the market. Below is a summary of what could be the 2023 starting grid of the MotoGP class

MotoGP 2023, the projection of the riders’ market

Honda HRC

Marc Marquez – Alex Marquez

Honda LCR

Jack Miller – Ai Ogura

Yamaha Factory

Fabio Quartararo – Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha RNF

? -?

Ducati Factory

Francesco Bagnaia – Jorge Martin

Ducati Pramac

Enea Bastianini – Johann Zarco

Ducati Gresini

Tony Arbolino -?

Ducati VR46

Luca Marini? – Marco Bezzecchi? – Celestino Vietti?

Suzuki

Alex Rins – Joan Mir

Aprilia

Aleix Espargarò – Maverick Vinales?

KTM Factory

Brad Binder – Miguel Oliveira?

KTM Tech-3

Remy Gardner – Raul Fernandez