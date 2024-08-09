Several MotoGP riders have backed the decision to appoint Simon Crafar as Head of the Stewards Panel from the 2025 MotoGP season.

The former MotoGP and World Superbike rider will replace two-time 500cc world champion Freddie Spencer, whose performance has been criticised several times since taking up the important role.

Crafar is hugely popular with fans thanks to his role as a commentator and pitlane commentator for Dorna, and also enjoys a good reputation within the paddock for his expertise and analysis.

With Crafar’s predecessor, Spencer, repeatedly criticised for inconsistent decisions, many are hoping the change will help reduce complaints about the work of MotoGP stewards.

Current World Championship leader Jorge Martin expects the New Zealander to be very fair in his decision-making, thanks to his deep knowledge of the sport and the time he has spent carefully assessing incidents on the track during his television career.

“For me it’s a big change, a big change,” said the Prima Pramac Racing rider. “I know Simon very well and I also know that he continues to ride. He will understand better how the bikes move and how things can change.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“He can be a little more balanced in different situations. Also, he always comes to try to understand this sport, tries to learn from us and asks us questions. So he will be really good at his new job.”

Another criticism leveled at Spencer was his lack of communication with drivers and teams, which meant many did not fully understand the reasons behind some of his decisions.

Crafar, however, regularly interacts with other members of the paddock as part of his broadcasting duties, and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia believes this is another aspect that makes him suited to the role he will take up next year.

“I think it’s one of the hardest jobs to do here in the paddock because deciding on these types of things is not easy,” he said.

“But what I think is good with Simon is that we can have a good dialogue with him. We talk a lot with Simon every weekend and if he can always follow the same line, he could do a great job. But it’s certainly not an easy job.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Another rider who has openly expressed his support for Crafar was eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, who said: “I wish Simon the best of luck. I wish him the best because it’s a very difficult position. It’s like a referee in football, it’s impossible to make everyone happy.”

“In the end, the decision is right and we have to adapt if it’s new rules. If the rules are the same, where is the limit? This year we understood that it is changing a little bit and I feel comfortable.”

Crafar remained active in motorcycle racing until the early 2000s and still rides production bikes on the track.

Marco Bezzecchi of Pertamina Enduro VR46 believes that Crafar has a better understanding of modern MotoGP and is better suited to assess any incidents between riders.

“For me he can understand the racing better also because he was riding,” he said. “Freddie also raced, but it was a completely different era. Crafar also raced in the past, but he has continued to come to MotoGP all these years. Hopefully he can do a good job. I really hope so because I like him a lot.”

“But I understand that it will be difficult. If they chose him, however, it is because they have good reasons to do so.”