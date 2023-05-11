The 2023 season was plagued by some steward-related controversies, notably Marc Marquez’s penalty in Portugal and numerous crashes in the Spanish GP.

Following the Jerez round, FIM Chief Stewards and double 500cc World Champion Freddie Spencer will meet the riders for the first time in several years during Friday’s Safety Commission meeting at Le Mans to discuss what has happened so far this year .

Reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia, who felt frustrated at Jerez at being asked to hand the position back to Jack Miller after what the stewards deemed aggressive overtaking, hopes that in this meeting the riders can better understand the decisions lead to penalties.

“I really hope to have the chance to understand their point of view and to share ours,” said Bagnaia when asked by Motorsport.com what he hopes to achieve from this meeting.

“This could already be a good step forward, because right now, personally, I’m not understanding their point of view.”

Fabio Quartararo, who was handed a long lap penalty at Jerez for a collision with Miguel Oliveira that many believed to be a pure racing incident, was more forthright in his response, stating: “I just expect them to do their job “.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco of Ducati Pramac believes that accidents are not judged fairly and suggests the need for new marshals who are not “bothered by the popularity” of some riders.

“We’ll see,” replied the Frenchman. “We know we don’t always agree with the decisions they make and we always say they don’t look the same across all the riders.”

“For this we will try to have maybe some other person who may not be disturbed by the popularity of the pilots to be more fair”.

Maverick Vinales says he’ll just listen to what the stewards have to say, as he believes it’s hard to fault the process without having done this work before.

“I have my opinion,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to be on the side of the stewards, I think it’s a very complicated job, especially as a maneuver can be seen in many different ways.”

“I don’t know. I’ll remain silent and listen. Ultimately it’s their job and I think the only thing we can ask is for fair penalties, but I’ll say it again: I think it’s a very difficult job. I wouldn’t like to do that.” I’ve never done it, so I don’t know. I think to understand this job you have to do it.”