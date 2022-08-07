Fourth win of the season at Silverstone for Francesco Bagnaia who recovers many points to Fabio Quartararo, only eighth at the finish line today in Great Britain, a race to forget for the Frenchman who fought like a lion against the limits of the Yamaha M1.
On the podium together with Pecco others two Italian motorcycles, Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia and Jack Miller’s Ducati. Fourth place for Enea Bastianini, who won the ‘derby’ with Jorge Martin in the fight for the official Ducati 2023.
Ninth place for Aleix Espargarò, which ran with the after-effects related to the crash in PL4 yesterday. Heavy zero for Johann Zarco, who crashed when he was leader of the race, the French loses the third position in the standings and is overtaken by Bagnaia and Bastianini.
MotoGP | Drivers classification 2022 after the Dutch GP
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|180
|2
|Aleix Espargaró
|Aprilia
|158
|3
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|131
|4
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Ducati
|118
|5
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|107
|6
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|106
|7
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|98
|8
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|84
|9
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|82
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|81
|11
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|81
|12
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|77
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|61
|14
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|60
|15
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|56
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|45
|17
|Pol Espargarò
|Honda
|42
|18
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|27
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|26
|20
|Fabio By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|18
|21
|Darryn Binder
|Yamaha
|10
|22
|Andrew Dovizioso
|Yamaha
|10
|23
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|9
|24
|Raul Fernandez
|KTM
|5
|25
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|26
|Michele Pyrrhus
|Ducati
|27
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
#MotoGP #riders #championship #Great #Britain #FormulaPassion.it
Leave a Reply