Fourth win of the season at Silverstone for Francesco Bagnaia who recovers many points to Fabio Quartararo, only eighth at the finish line today in Great Britain, a race to forget for the Frenchman who fought like a lion against the limits of the Yamaha M1.

On the podium together with Pecco others two Italian motorcycles, Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia and Jack Miller’s Ducati. Fourth place for Enea Bastianini, who won the ‘derby’ with Jorge Martin in the fight for the official Ducati 2023.

Ninth place for Aleix Espargarò, which ran with the after-effects related to the crash in PL4 yesterday. Heavy zero for Johann Zarco, who crashed when he was leader of the race, the French loses the third position in the standings and is overtaken by Bagnaia and Bastianini.

MotoGP | Drivers classification 2022 after the Dutch GP

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 180 2 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 158 3 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 131 4 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 118 5 Jack Miller Ducati 107 6 Johann Zarco Ducati 106 7 Brad Binder KTM 98 8 Alex Rins Suzuki 84 9 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 82 10 Miguel Oliveira KTM 81 11 Jorge Martin Ducati 81 12 Joan Mir Suzuki 77 13 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 61 14 Marc Marquez Honda 60 15 Luca Marini Ducati 56 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 45 17 Pol Espargarò Honda 42 18 Alex Marquez Honda 27 19 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 26 20 Fabio By Giannantonio Ducati 18 21 Darryn Binder Yamaha 10 22 Andrew Dovizioso Yamaha 10 23 Remy Gardner KTM 9 24 Raul Fernandez KTM 5 25 Stefan Bradl Honda 26 Michele Pyrrhus Ducati 27 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia See also Stroll: "I hope the Hungaroring becomes more spectacular" | FormulaPassion.it