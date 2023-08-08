LCR Honda, is Zarco Rins’ replacement?

The drivers’ market for 2024 has just begun. In fact, on Wednesday Yamaha announced its line-up for next season, with Alex Rins who will replace Franco Morbidelli as Fabio Quartararo’s teammate. Usually the first move triggers a domino effect that affects other teams and riders on expiring: so who will replace Rins in the Honda LCR team?

In the paddock it is rumored that Johann Zarco – expiring at the end of the year with Ducati – has already had contact with Lucio Cecchinello, also receiving a formal offer that seems very substantial. On the other hand, to convince the Frenchman to reduce his expectations by going to a team in great difficulty, you need a lot of money, also considering that Zarco has a few years of career ahead of him and would like to get the best signing possible. The Prima Pramac Racing team rider himself uncovered the cards on the deal with Honda.

Zarco’s words

“The Ducati is the bike to get on now, it’s the best and it shows on the track. However, joining the LCR is not a crazy idea because it is still a Honda. If Honda comes to you and wants you as an expert rider, that’s not a crazy idea. But at the moment my results are good enough to think about Ducati and Pramac“, these are Zarco’s words collected by The-Race. “I would be proud to be the right rider to contribute to Honda, because I couldn’t do it in KTM even though my indications were good. I wasn’t ready to hold that position and I made the decision to come to Ducati, but now that maturity is different, why not?“.

Superbikes? No thank you

Zarco also let Ducati understand that he is not seen in Superbike in place of Alvaro Bautista, whose contract expires at the end of 2024: “We have to keep the roads alive in MotoGP, because I’m not going to go Superbike“.

The other dominoes

Zarco’s eventual move to Honda would clear the way for Marco Bezzecchi to join the Prima Pramac Racing team: il Bez in fact, he would like an official Ducati to increase his hopes of the title compared to a 2023 which is still seeing him as a great protagonist. He is also waiting for Morbidelli to move the dominoes, who in the event of Bezzecchi’s departure would be a candidate for the Mooney VR46 team, but the vice world champion could also replace Fabio Di Giannantonio in the Gresini team.