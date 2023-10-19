Who gets on Marquez’s Honda?

As is known, the only free slot in the driver lineups for the 2024 season is that of Honda HRC, left orphaned by Marc Marquez, who chose to join the Gresini team. The leading candidate appears to be still Miguel Oliveiradespite Aprilia’s resistance. Fabio Di Giannantonio he is following the matter closely, aware that a surprise possibility could open up for him either in Honda HRC or in Aprilia RNF. The Roman rider, fresh from the excellent result in Indonesia, spoke about it during the second Phillip Island conference. With him we also report the statements of Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo.

Di Giannantonio winks at Honda

“Mandalika weekend? It was fantastic for us, we did a fantastic job to improve race after race. Phillip Island is a wonderful and extreme circuit, I think I will be faster than 2022 and fight for the top 10. Farewell to Gresini? I have an incredible group around me, let’s try not to lose focus. It’s not easy to stay competitive, but I just want to be fast on the track. Opportunities for 2024? I think I’m a MotoGP rider, I’ve proven it to myself and to others. I feel like I’m fast enough to stay in MotoGP. There are chances and let’s see how things will evolve. Honda or Aprilia? Of course I want to stay, if there’s a place at Honda why not? There seem to be several possibilities, we’ll see what happens. Moto2 or Superbike? For me it is important to stay in MotoGP, but if this is not the case, we will consider other solutions.”

Vinales: “Honda? I only think about Aprilia”

“The result of Mandalika? Being up front was nice, you manage to find rhythm and confidence again. We have worked a lot at Montemlò in recent weeks. In Australia I hope to be able to stay at the front and bring home a good performance. The feeling with Phillip Island? I’m good at fast corners, even on other tracks. This is a special circuit, we want to work well and if we give our all we will have the speed to stay in front. Is this the best opportunity to win? Yes, compared to the other remaining tracks. Our bike does well on these curves, but our rivals are strong. Batman on the podium? I don’t know what I’ll do here, if I win you’ll find out. Wind and rain for Sunday? In Japan I was one of the fastest in the wet, we can be very competitive and I think I can do a good job. The Honda HRC? I’m 100% committed to Aprilia, I’m focused on the next five races and I have a contract for 2024.”

Quartararo: “No goal between now and the end of the year”

“Two podiums in the last three GPs? We hope to repeat ourselves, I really like this track but in MotoGP I have never finished the race here. We have the pace, but the critical phase for us is qualifying. I won’t have to make any mistakes and see what I can do.

Does the value of the pilots emerge here? You always have to push yourself to the limit, but a few years ago it was more of a drivers’ circuit than now. Objectives for the championship finale? No, since mid-season we have been working differently and quite well. The only target is to get good qualifications.”