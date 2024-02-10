Everyone wants Ducati

It is no mystery that the Ducati is the most desired bike on the line-up, so much so that it pushed a champion like Marc Marquez to break his long marriage with Honda to get on the GP23 entrusted to the Gresini team.

And so the Red is not in such a hurry to define the pilots' contracts for 2025 and one month before the start of the world championship he still has no one attached to him for next year.

The first will be Bagnaia

As widely underlined by both parties, both Ducati and 'Pecco' Bagnaia they have a clear mutual desire to extend the working relationship that led the Italian driver to become champion for two consecutive seasons.

Davide Tardozzi, team manager of Borgo Panigale, underlined a Speedweek: “We both want to continue together. We are negotiating and we are ever closer to an agreement. However, there is no rush. I don't know if it will be done before or after Qatar“. A joke also about Fermin Aldeguerfor which recent rumors have been confirmed: “We are talking about a very interesting driver. We have been watching this for 2 years and we had some conversations with him and his management. However, it is Dall'Igna who speaks to him directly.”