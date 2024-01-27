Aldeguer, a talent that is tempting for MotoGP

At just 18 years old and in his second full season in Moto2, Fermin Aldeguer he amazed, lining up a poker of victories at the end of the championship, which immediately put him on the team's radar MotoGP. The rider from Murcia – after the third place finish in 2023 – is rightfully among the favorites for success in Moto2, especially after Pedro Acosta's arrival in the premier class.

It is no mystery then that Aldeguer was brought in by VR46 to replace the departing Luca Marini, who preferred the more experienced Fabio Di Giannantonio over him.

The Ducati move

According to what was reported in recent days by the Spaniards of El Periodico, Fermin Aldeguer he would have already defined his future on Friday 19 January, when he went to Borgo Panigale”to sign the contract of life” with Ducati.

The journalist Emilio Perez de Rosas seems to have clear ideas about Aldeguer's next destination, but also about the market scenarios with a view to 2025: “It is said that Martin is fed up with Ducati for not being promoted to the factory team and that he could be Honda's big signing. A place would become free for Aldeguer in Prima Pramac, given that no one believes in Franco Morbidelli's reconfirmation. Everyone also thinks that Ducati will offer Enea Bastianini's seat to Marc Marquez, and that VR46 will become a satellite team for Yamaha.”