MotoGP 2023 the Riders’ standings after the 2023 Grand Prix of the Americas

pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 64 2 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 53 3 Alex Rins Honda 47 4 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 45 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 44 6 Luca Marini Ducati 38 7 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 34 8 Alex Marquez Ducati 33 9 Brad Binder KTM 30 10 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 29 11 Jorge Martin Ducati 29 12 Jack Miller KTM 26 13 Aleix Espargarò Aprilia 18 14 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 16 15 Augusto Fernandez GasGas 14 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 13 17 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 7 18 Marc Marquez Honda 7 19 Joan Mir Honda 5 20 Michael Pirro Ducati 5 21 Jonas Folger GasGas 4 22 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 2

A ranking that has yet to emerge

Marco Bezzecchi thanks to Francesco Bagnaia’s second zero in the Sunday GPs, he recovered the advantage he lost yesterday in the Sprint. However, the sixth place of the VR46 driver allowed the classification to shrink compared to the eve of the Grand Prix of the Americas. Alex Rins, for example, hoisted himself into third position, breaking the series of Ducatis at the top of the standings.

Bezzecchi leads with 64 points, 11 more than Francesco Bagnaia, with Rins third at 47. Maverick Vinales fourth at 45 points, he is a rider to keep an eye on if he manages to sort out the atavistic problem of departures which once again saw him start very badly today due to Massimo Rivola’s anger.

However, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini take the Ducatis to four in the top six places in the Riders’ standings. Seventh position for Fabio Quartararo, who finally celebrates 16 points thanks to the first podium of the season. Brad Binder, ninth with 30 points behind Alex Marquez today knocked down by Jorge Martin, is the first KTM.

Zero heavy even for Aleix Espargarò, who remains at 18 points, 27 less than his box mate Vinales. Points also for two out of three test riders, namely Michele Pirro and Jonas Folger (Stefan Bradl crashed in the final stages).