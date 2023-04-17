MotoGP 2023 the Riders’ standings after the 2023 Grand Prix of the Americas
|pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|64
|2
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|53
|3
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|47
|4
|Maverick Vinales
|Aprilia
|45
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|44
|6
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|38
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|34
|8
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|33
|9
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|30
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|29
|11
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|29
|12
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|26
|13
|Aleix Espargarò
|Aprilia
|18
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|16
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|GasGas
|14
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|13
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|7
|18
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|7
|19
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|5
|20
|Michael Pirro
|Ducati
|5
|21
|Jonas Folger
|GasGas
|4
|22
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|2
A ranking that has yet to emerge
Marco Bezzecchi thanks to Francesco Bagnaia’s second zero in the Sunday GPs, he recovered the advantage he lost yesterday in the Sprint. However, the sixth place of the VR46 driver allowed the classification to shrink compared to the eve of the Grand Prix of the Americas. Alex Rins, for example, hoisted himself into third position, breaking the series of Ducatis at the top of the standings.
Bezzecchi leads with 64 points, 11 more than Francesco Bagnaia, with Rins third at 47. Maverick Vinales fourth at 45 points, he is a rider to keep an eye on if he manages to sort out the atavistic problem of departures which once again saw him start very badly today due to Massimo Rivola’s anger.
However, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini take the Ducatis to four in the top six places in the Riders’ standings. Seventh position for Fabio Quartararo, who finally celebrates 16 points thanks to the first podium of the season. Brad Binder, ninth with 30 points behind Alex Marquez today knocked down by Jorge Martin, is the first KTM.
Zero heavy even for Aleix Espargarò, who remains at 18 points, 27 less than his box mate Vinales. Points also for two out of three test riders, namely Michele Pirro and Jonas Folger (Stefan Bradl crashed in the final stages).
