Enea Bastianini takes victory in the MotoGP French GP contested at Le Mans. ‘The Beast’ won the game against Bagnaia who fell to the ground shortly after the end. Miller takes second place and Aleix Espargaró is third. The one from Aprilia finishes ahead of Quartararo and thus cuts him points in the general of the World Championship. Marc Márquez climbs from tenth to sixth place.

French GP Classification

This is how the MotoGP World Championship goes