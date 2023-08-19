Binder-KTM, the renewal arrives

“I hope to be the one to take these guys to the top in MotoGP“. Brad Binder’s words in the Red Bull Ring press conference testified to the South African’s dedication to the cause of KTM, also in response to those who predict the arrival of Marc Marquez in two years at the latest. Regardless of the negotiations with the Spaniard, the Mattighofen-based company has secured Binder’s performance for another two seasons: the renewal of the contract until the end of 2026 was in fact made official on the friendly circuit of the Red Bull Ring a few minutes ago.

Binder’s words

“A huge thank you to KTM and its top management for trusting me and allowing me to be part of this incredible program for a few more years.”commented Binder. “We are getting very close to what we want to achieve on the track. I can never speak highly enough of the team and my team and do them justice. 2015 and my first races with KTM seem very distant in time! The memories that bind us are special, but there is still a lot to do. I can’t wait to do my part“.

Words from KTM

“Brad is a reference in our team, it is great news to know that he will stay with us for a long time”, added Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team manager. “We are building a relationship and a wide-ranging project. This guarantees a winning spirit in our box, but also stability and experience. Brad is always exciting to watch on track, he’s a great guy to work with. I want to thank him for trusting him and for the way we have pushed together up to this moment. We still have a lot of potential to express“.

“Keeping Brad at the center of our MotoGP program was a big priority”, assured Pit Beirer, motorsport director of KTM. “We like everything about this guy: he’s a complete rider and he gives his all on the track. He is a precious member of our family. His personality and the way he behaves in the garage, with the fans and with the company make him the ideal ambassador for us. We have already achieved and experienced so much together. He makes us very proud to know that he wants to continue riding our RC16 and stay in orange. We couldn’t be happier”.

Binder’s numbers

The Binder-KTM combination has collected a lot and will last over a decade: the South African in fact joined the Austrian structure in 2015, spending the first five years with Red Bull KTM Ajo. In 2016 he won the Moto3 title, before taking 8 wins and 15 podiums in Moto2, where he raced for three seasons. The number 33 moved to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MotoGP team in 2020, becoming the first rider to complete the full KTM GP Academy course, which started as a teenager in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. He led KTM to its first win in the class queen, in Brno in 2020. Binder then won in Austria in 2021 as well as two Sprints in 2023 (Argentina and Jerez).