The second consecutive MotoGP weekend at Misano is inevitably affected in the collective mood by the recent tragedy that struck the rider and YouTuber Luca Salvadoriwho died tragically in Frohburg, Germany, during the final round of the International Road Racing Championship season.

The MotoGP riders – in particular the MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia – remembered his memory in press conferences and by applying some dedicated stickers to their bikes.

Today, however, the entire MotoGP world will stop to pay homage to Salvadori’s memory. It will do so with a minute of silence which was organized at the Misano circuit and will take place at 18.15. The moment of reflection was organized by the Misano circuit and the FMI with the participation of Dorna and will take place in the garden outside the pits.