The Warm-Up of the Austrian Grand Prix gave us a welcome surprise. Although it can hardly be representative of the real values ​​on the track, given the difference in temperature between the current one and the one scheduled for 2 pm, when the race will start, this morning was the first sign of awakening for Enea Bastianini.

The Ducati rider set the best time, stopping the clock at 1’29″517. A performance which, according to the comments of most of the riders after yesterday’s Sprint, will be difficult to repeat in today’s race. But “Beast ” he said that this weekend would mainly help him find the right feeling with his Desmosedici GP and this is a good sign, which should be confirmed in a few hours.

The performance of the Yamahas was also interesting, because Fabio Quartararo hoisted himself into second position, just 113 thousandths behind Bastianini, even if it must be said that he used the soft tire at the rear. A solution that we will almost certainly not see again this afternoon. Among the best, however, there is also Franco Morbidelli, author of the sixth time at 395 thousandths.

The Ducati of Gresini Racing entrusted to Alex Marquez and the two Aprilias of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro then slipped between the two M1s. The rider from Roses therefore confirmed his speed and today it will be essential for him to take advantage of the front row with a better start than the one that yesterday saw him finish in the middle of the Sprint carom.

Continuing to scroll down the standings, in seventh position is Brad Binder’s KTM, who also used a soft tyre. As well as the winner of the Sprint Pecco Bagnaia, who settled for the tenth time with a delay of half a second. The Aprilia RNF of Miguel Oliveira and the other Ducati of Marco Bezzecchi are also ahead of the World Championship leader, who has had good indications from a physical point of view: his shoulders, aching after yesterday’s accident at the start, do not they annoyed that much.

Once again the Hondas are delayed, because the best of the RC213Vs is only in 12th position with Takaaki Nakagami, while to find that of Marc Marquez you have to even go down to 22nd place. Behind him there is only Jorge Martin, who in fact did not put a real time trial on the scoresheet, trying the long lap penalty route several times, given that today he will have to serve a penalty for being considered responsible for the chaos at the via the Sprint.

Among other things, the Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer also fell in the first attempt, ending up crossing the track dangerously and highlighting a problem with the course to be faced for the penalty: in fact, this involves a change of direction which ends up bringing the bike back driver in the middle of the runway in case of a crash. Something that will surely have to be discussed in the Safety Commission.