It is well known that the Red Bull Ring is a track particularly suited to Ducati, but the Reds reiterated this forcefully on the first day of practice for the Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix, with seven Desmosedici GP bikes placing in the top 10 in the afternoon session, thus securing a pass to Q2 tomorrow morning.

Standing out was reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia, who scored a double on the Austrian ups and downs last year, setting a new track record with a time of 1’28″508. A performance that allowed him to take a lead of almost three tenths over his pursuers. A lot on a short track with only 10 curves like this one.

Chasing the Piedmontese are the two Desmosedici GPs branded Prima Pramac Racing, who therefore confirmed to be particularly in form after the 1-2 this morning. What is surprising, however, is the fact that Franco Morbidelli, fresh from signing with VR46 for next year, slipped into second position at 281 thousandths, preceding the world championship leader Jorge Martin, who instead pays 319 to Bagnaia.

The Ducati poker then came with the first of the GP23s, that of Gresini Racing entrusted to Marc Marquez, who finished 350 thousandths behind, straightening out a day that had not started in the best way, with many laps that had been cancelled in FP1 due to track limits.

Breaking the Borgo Panigale hegemony is Brad Binder’s KTM, but the fifth time achieved in extremis by the South African is only a partial consolation for the Austrian brand that had arrived at the home appointment with much higher expectations: Pedro Acosta, who had another high-speed crash at turn 9, and Jack Miller, will in fact have to go through Q1, having placed only 11th and 12th. The same goes for Pol Espargaro, only 21st after the “laboratory” RC16 with which he had shone this morning left him stranded halfway through the session.

In sixth place is the second Ducati of Gresini Racing, that of Alex Marquez, while the Aprilias also seem to have finally found the right path to follow. Aleix Espargaro, who fell twice this morning, and Maverick Vinales struggled for a good part of the day, but then when it came to the time attack they took the RS-GPs to seventh and eighth position, with a delay of about six tenths on Bagnaia.

The top 10 is completed by the other two Ducatis of Marco Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini, who managed to get into Q2 despite both crashing at the chicane: the Pertamina Enduro VR46 rider at the start of the session, “Bestia” instead in his last attempt.

Of the two KTMs that follow, in 13th position is the best of the Japanese bikes, which was Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha. “El Diablo” is just under nine tenths behind and is just ahead of the first of the Hondas, 14th with Johann Zarco. A little further back, however, is also Luca Marini’s RC213V, which occupies 16th position.

Unfortunately, Fabio Di Giannantonio is missing from the roll call at the top positions and will end his day in the hospital. The Pertamina Enduro VR46 rider fell at high speed on turn 8 and rolled rather badly into the gravel. The Roman never got back on his Ducati and there is talk of a humeral dislocation, for which he will have to undergo more in-depth tests in the hospital.

The Italians’ picture is completed by Lorenzo Savadori, with the Aprilia test rider finishing 24th aboard the “laboratory” RS-GP, placing him behind Honda tester Stefan Bradl, who also ended up on the list of those who slipped at the chicane.