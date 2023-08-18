The Red Bull Ring is considered a Ducati track and it’s hard to think otherwise if you look at the standings from Friday’s second practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix, which outlines the names of the ten riders who have access to the Q2, because five of these are riding a Desmosedici GP.

Starting with Marco Bezzecchi, who seems to have put the crash at Silverstone behind him because he started the Spielberg weekend definitely on the right foot. Despite a few drops of rain that fell about 15 minutes from the end of the session, the rider of the Mooney VR46 in fact broke the Austrian up-and-down record, clocking a 1’28″533 before going to park his Desmosedici GP which ran out of petrol .

However, Pecco Bagnaia was also among the quickest, in the end third, who used Ducati’s new aerodynamic package for the first time, with which he had been the first to go under the 1’29” barrier in this In the end he finished 288 thousandths behind Bezzecchi, but it must be said that he was unable to make a final time attack due to the presence of a couple of yellow flags.

In the first positions we also find the two Prima Pramac Racing bikes, with Johann Zarco fifth who got the better of his teammate Jorge Martin by just 91 thousandths, who for the moment does not seem too comfortable on a track he particularly likes. , where in 2021 he achieved his first victory. The last Ducati in Q2 instead belongs to Alex Marquez, eighth for Gresini Racing, who continues the positive trend after his success in the Silverstone Sprint.

Yesterday the Austrian track was defined as kryptonite for Aprilia by Aleix Espargaro, but apparently it is no longer so for the RS-GPs and in particular for Maverick Vinales. The driver from Roses in turn fell below the previous track record, stopping just 0.044s from Bezzecchi’s record. But in the top 10 and therefore in Q2 there are also the box mate, seventh at half a second, and Miguel Oliveira, tenth with the RNF Racing bike.

After a very complicated FP1, Brad Binder and KTM made a decisive climb up the standings, because the South African managed to bring the RC16 to fourth position, with a delay of 330 thousandths. On the home track, however, more was expected from the Austrian brand, who finds himself with Jack Miller only 14th and with a performance in line with that of Pol Espargaro, who is only in his second race after so many months of stop with the RC16 of the GasGas Tech3.

After a very difficult weekend at Silverstone, Fabio Quartararo is finally smiling again, because the 2021 champion managed to take his Yamaha directly to Q2 with the ninth fastest time, moreover on a track that on paper should have been rather difficult for the M1.

Going by exclusion, it is easy to understand that once again Marc Marquez, 13th, is among those eliminated. This time the eight-times world champion, who is using Honda’s new aerodynamics, had given the sensation of being able to play with it, but a good lap was ruined by Pol Espargaro’s obstacle, with his former box-mate he’s come under investigation for it. On the other hand, the performance of his teammate Joan Mir was disastrous, who found himself last, also behind Iker Lecuona. A performance not worthy of a world champion.

Unfortunately there are no less than five Italian riders who will have to go through Q1 tomorrow morning: the first is Luca Marini, who was left out of Q2 by just 0.26s, who is closely followed by the other Ducati of Fabio Di Giannantonio. Only 16th Enea Bastianini, who also ran into a crash at the chicane and precedes Franco Morbidelli. The picture of our riders is then completed with the 21st time for the Aprilia of the wild card Lorenzo Savadori.