The short nature of the Red Bull Ring track gave rise to a first free practice session of the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix which had seen all the top 10 compacted in the space of just a couple of tenths up to a few seconds in the end. in a session which, it should be remembered, is now no longer valid for direct access to Q2.

The group split apart only when time was almost up, when Johann Zarco mounted a new tire on his Prima Pramac Racing Ducati and in this way became the only one capable of breaking the 1’30” barrier with a time of 1’29″838.

A performance that allowed him to outdistance his direct pursuer by a good 399 thousandths, who surprisingly is Fabio Quartararo. On a track that was very complicated on paper for Yamaha due to its stop & go nature, “El Diablo” was constantly in the lead of the group, also doing comparative tests with the new aerodynamic package of the M1 introduced at Silverstone.

In third position is Maverick Vinales, who therefore allowed Aprilia to start the weekend well on a track that his teammate Aleix Espargaro, ninth, yesterday defined as almost like kryptonite for the RS-GP. The rider from Roses finished 411 thousandths from the lead, but very close to Quartararo. However, his teammate was also slower by just over a tenth, proving how close everyone is.

Following is a Ducati trio, with the two Gresini Racing riders sandwiching Marco Bezzecchi. The fourth fastest time was taken by Alex Marquez, despite the fact that he also experienced a good thrill at the beginning of the session, when the fork of his Desmosedici GP lost a lot of oil on the front tyre, complete with a big smoke in the braking phase.

The rider of the Mooney VR46, on the other hand, has to sort out the braking a bit, because he was the protagonist of no less than two long runs on the scree. The first at turn 4, which misled many other colleagues with its downhill nature, the second at the chicane. On the other hand, Fabio Di Giannantonio had a good start, still uncertain about his plans for 2024, who did well in finishing sixth.

In seventh position is the first of the Hondas, which is that of the Japanese Takaaki Nakagami, who however had a small advantage over his teammates: he had already debuted the aerodynamic package of the RC213V which this weekend was put also available to Joan Mir and Marc Marquez, who finished respectively in 12th and 18th position, with the eight-time world champion who also crashed at turn 4 after going wide in the gravel.

In the top 10 there is also room for the first two in the world standings, with Pecco Bagnaia occupying eighth position and Jorge Martin who is tenth instead. Their delay compared to Zarco’s best time is about half a second, but both continued on used tires until the end, so all other things being equal, they are very close to second place from Quartararo.

Just outside the top 10 is Enea Bastianini, who homologated the aerodynamic package that Martin had debuted at Silverstone, complete with wings on the fork, and seems to have taken a step forward, given that in this case his gap from Bagnaia it was just a tenth.

Speaking of Mir’s 12th time, the other Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli is in 13th place, but it is surprising that you have to go down to 14th to find the best of the KTMs, that of Brad Binder. On his home track, the RC16s are showing some difficulty especially in braking and it is surprising to see Jack Miller even 22nd, with only Iker Lecuona behind him, replacing the injured Alex Rins on the Honda LCR.

Speaking of KTM, we must also point out Augusto Fernandez’s crash at the chicane, 19th, while we must also underline that Pol Espargaro is not doing badly at all. In the second race after his long stop, the Spaniard is only a handful of thousandths behind Binder, albeit only in 16th place. The other Italian riders were delayed, with Luca Marini 15th with the Ducati of the Mooney VR46 and with the wild card Lorenzo Savadori occupying the 21st position with the Aprilia.