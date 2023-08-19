The Sprint of the Austrian Grand Prix was marred by an accident at the first corner which ruined the race of several possible protagonists, even if the feeling is that it would not have made much difference for Pecco Bagnaia, because the Ducati rider literally dominated the short race at the Red Bull Ring, increasing his lead in the standings.

The reigning world champion got off to a great start from pole position, resisting the proverbial starts of the KTMs, which followed in his wake with Brad Binder and Jack Miller, while the uproar was going on behind them: a contact between Jorge Martin and Fabio Quartararo in fact, it gave rise to a carambola that led to the withdrawal of Marco Bezzecchi and Miguel Oliveira, but also involved Maverick Vinales, Johann Zarco and Enea Bastianini. An episode on which the Race Direction should comment later, even if it seems that there will be no sanctions.

As mentioned, this didn’t change the scenario at all for Bagnaia, because it took Binder a few laps to understand that there would be little he could do. The Piedmontese immediately imposed an infernal pace, to the sound of fast laps, and slowly managed to build a margin of a couple of seconds which he managed in the best possible way up to the finish line, achieving his fourth victory in a Sprint .

Behind him, Binder in turn managed to administer the place of honor alone, while behind him the battle for the lowest step of the podium was rather hot. Miller only resisted for a few laps, then giving in to pressure from the two Ducatis of Luca Marini and Martin.

On the seventh of the 14 scheduled laps there was another episode that could cause discussion: the pilot of the Mooney VR46 went wide from turn 1 and Martin slipped inside the chicane. There was contact between the two and Marini ended up in the gravel. The episode also ended up under the scrutiny of the commissioners, who however decided not to intervene.

The Madrid-born Prima Pramac Racing therefore managed to climb from 12th place on the grid to the final third. A result that allowed him to limit the damage against Bagnaia, who in any case brought his margin to 46 lengths. The situation is different for Bezzecchi, who with the second zero in a row after that of Silverstone sees his delay rise to 59 points. 86 instead those that distance Binder from the summit.

At the foot of the podium is the other Gresini-branded Ducati entrusted to Alex Marquez, who in the long run managed to get the better of Miller’s KTM, which completes the top 5. Pol Espargaro certainly deserves applause , who in the second race after a very long injury managed to bring his GasGas Tech3 KTM up to sixth place, just four tenths behind Jackass.

The contact at the start, which however occurred after a bad start from the front row, ruined the ambitions of Aprilia and Maverick Vinales. The Spaniard recovered with a podium pace up to eighth position, also behind his teammate Aleix Espargaro, who this time failed to make a winning comeback like in Silverstone.

Franco Morbidelli also takes home a small point, who in the end is the first among the Japanese brand riders for the third consecutive race. In fact, the Yamaha rider managed to win in the duel with Marc Marquez’s Honda, who once again found himself outside the points. After the contact at the start, however, Fabio Quartararo’s race was an ordeal, as he knocked Lorenzo Savadori down and was also penalized with a long lap penalty for this, finishing 15th.

Ahead of him are also Fabio Di Giannantonio and Bastianini, who however remained out of the points with their Ducatis in 11th and 13th position. Joan Mir’s Honda slipped between the two Desmosedici GPs and in the end finished just a couple of seconds behind team leader Marquez.