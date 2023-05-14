If last year the Circuit de Le Mans had the highest number of spectators in the stands during the three days of action on the track, this year the legendary Bugatti track has broken all records. Coinciding with the celebrations of the 1,000th Grand Prix in motorcycling history, the French round attracted 278,805 fans in the stands over the entire weekend, a boding number.

Although at the moment Fabio Quartararo is not fighting either for the world championship or for the top positions due to a serious technical crisis at Yamaha, the transalpine public has shown a great attachment to the competition on two wheels, touching up that record already reached in the past season.

In fact, already in 2022, Le Mans had reached 225,000 people in the stands, marking the highest figure ever recorded in the history of the French Grand Prix. Despite the clear Ducati hegemony, which also in today’s race was able to obtain the first three steps of the podium, the wide variety of riders fighting for the top positions, as well as the overall reduced gaps, have given new lymph, allowing to improve the numbers of last season.

Fans at the French GP Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The 2023 event represents a milestone as it surpassed previous records for maximum attendance both recorded in the Czech Republic at Bruno’s circuit, first in 2007, when it reached 245,039 fans, then in 2015, when that number was improved by climbing to 248,434.

Nearly 15,000 people visited the Le Mans circuit on Thursday, the day dedicated to public meetings, while on Friday, the first day of action on the track, the figure rose to 58,894 spectators. On Saturday, during qualifying and the sprint race, the attendance reached 88,319 while, finally, on Sunday, 116,692 people were in the stands, bringing the total to 278,805, a new attendance record for a MotoGP race.

A significant number considering that in recent years there has often been talk of a category in crisis, both from the point of view of the spectators and the spectators present on the track in the various stages of the calendar.