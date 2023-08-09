Two Wheels for Life, the official MotoGP charity, are celebrating one of the most successful Day of Champions events and weekends, with a staggering £275,000 raised at the recent Monster Energy British Grand Prix.

The total figure marks a 33 per cent increase over 2022, with all funds making a difference to vital health businesses in some of the most remote areas of Lesotho, Malawi, Nigeria and The Gambia. In collaboration with partner organization Riders for Health, local programs run by Two Wheels for Life focus on transporting healthcare workers, ensuring healthcare services reach the most remote areas of every community, where motorcycles are the perfect tool.

The Day of Champions Ride-In kicked off the festivities at Silverstone on Thursday, before riders from the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 classes took to the stage for the annual Day of Champions auction, showcasing the exclusive memorabilia up for grabs in the name of a good cause.

The Day of Champions auction alone raised over £90,000, with additional funds coming from tickets, paddock and ride-in ticket sales, two other weekend auctions, helmet park, fundraising dinner funds from Ducati UK, from the Moto X2 tandem rides and from the weekend raffle.

Among the highlights of the auction, a MotoGP Legends painting signed by many of the most famous MotoGP riders fetched £10,000. The other highlights are £4,700 for a pair of boots signed by Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), £3,000 for a chair made from a fuel barrel by Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and another £3,000 for the helmet with which Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) won the recent Grand Prix of Assen in Moto2. Another big deal was a large display case hand-built with the autographed knee pads of many of the best MotoGP riders, which sold for a good £6,000.

Two Wheels for Life CEO and co-founder Andrea Coleman said: “We are very grateful to the riders, teams and MotoGP itself, who bring incredible items, as well as their energy and enthusiasm to the auctions. , plus Michael Hill, Natalie Quirk, Suzi Perry and Gavin Emmett who all made time for their busy weekend, and of course everyone who came to Day of Champions and put in the effort over the weekend.And finally, the volunteers who are not the heroes behind what we do. We are so proud of our sport and the impact we are able to make on the world together.”