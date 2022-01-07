With a fantastic display of talent and perseverance, Toprak Razgatlioglu managed to snatch the Superbike title from Kawasaki and Jonathan Rea, bringing the world championship back to Iwata after the first world champion won in the category in 2009 with Ben Spies. The Turk is therefore in the spotlight of motorcycling, also thanks to his rather spectacular riding, and had already ended up in the sights of the Yamaha Petronas team for an engagement in the 2022 season. great leap in MotoGP and for this reason he had signed a renewal for another two years with Yamaha in Superbike.

But Lin Jarvis, head of the house of the three tuning forks in the World Championship, had told of his intention to envision a future in the premier class to the 25-year-old from Alanya and at the end of the season there was talk of a possible test riding the M1, for evaluate the feasibility of his arrival in MotoGP in the 2023 season. This practice session could be closer than expected, according to Kenan Sofoglu, manager and mentor of Razgatlioglu: “We are planning a private test and maybe even an official session, compatibly with the commitments of our calendar. We don’t have official confirmation yet, but I assume that Toprak will get on a MotoGP bike this winter“, assured the Germans of Speedweek.