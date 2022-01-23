The 2022 WSBK season will kick off on April 10th, on the Spanish circuit of Aragon. In the meantime, however, to arouse attention, more than the ‘second round’ of the challenge between the new world champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Jonathan Rea or Alvaro Bautista’s return to Ducati is the future of the Turkish # 54. Since last year the Yamaha talent, who put an end to the row of consecutive successes in the series derivatives of the Rea-Kawasaki duo, is considered to be in the pipeline to move to MotoGP. A jump that would obviously be intriguing and stimulating, especially considering the low number of riders who managed to be successful in both categories.

In recent days, however, the 25th of Alanya had released some interviews that seem to deny his next leap on the saddle of prototypes. Speaking to the site Roadracing World in fact, the 2021 Superbike world champion had said he was feeling already old for MotoGP. “I’m 25. I feel old for MotoGP. Everyone gets there at 19, 20, 21 now. I’m not old at all, I know – Razgatlıoğlu joked – however, after having been Superbike world champion, why not? My dream was to be a Superbike champion, I’ve never dreamed of MotoGP. It’s like a different galaxy. Now, yes, I’ve opened the door to MotoGP, but I’ve never dreamed of the category before. I focus on Superbike “.

I always had a motogp dream 2023 Why not 😉 pic.twitter.com/tJvXBflDjr – Toprak Razgatlıoğlu (@ toprak_tr54) January 22, 2022

On his official Twitter profile, however, yesterday evening, the Turk published a message with an apparently opposite sign. In a tweet later ‘fixed’ in the profile, Razgatlıoğlu in fact wrote of “Always had a dream for MotoGP. In 2023, why not“. An interesting clarification, complete with a winking emoticon, which can be read as a correction of the words spoken in recent days but also as a way to stop certain voices. A message to say ‘let’s think about 2022, then we’ll see’. Certainly, however, the hypothesis of Razgatlıoğlu in the premier class of the World Championship teases the fans, who have taken his profile by storm by writing numerous messages of support for the Turkish champion.