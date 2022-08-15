After the excellent years, which have seen the newborn team Yamaha Petronas to bring a rookie Fabio Quartararo to fifth place in 2019 and to second place Franco Morbidelli a year later, thanks to the sudden exit of the Malaysian giant and the worn-out relations with Yamaha, the structure of Razlan Razali did not obtain results in line with previous. The arrival of Valentino Rossi coincided with the worst season in the career of the Italian champion who accompanied him to retirement, a circumstance repeated twelve months later – with the team called RNF – with Andrea Dovizioso. The driver from Forlì was unable to get to grips with the M1, so much so that during the season he decided to hang up his helmet.

Asked about the withdrawal of the ‘Dovi’, Razali has explained: “After Rossi’s retirement and now Dovizioso’s, there was a common perception that we were a team for riders destined for retirement. As for Dovizioso, we saw him materialize on his face little by little, we noticed his frustration and his disappointment. I was present in many meetings with him, with the Japanese, with Yamaha and he tried in every way to improve. He tried to compare his data with Fabio’s, and then with Darryn and Frankie. His face clearly shows that he is not a happy man and we have run out of his words of encouragement. We were hoping the season would end, but I guess it was too much for him. We respect this decision because the last thing to do is to force a rider to race“. The decision to have Crutchlow in his place was a natural consequence, he told in the interview granted to Crash.net: “The last thing we wanted was to repeat last year’s situation with four drivers. We are happy with Cal’s presence for all six races. I sent him a message and he replied that he is fit and he has done more tests than last year “, concluded Razali.