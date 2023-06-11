Raul Fernandez finished the Italian Grand Prix this Sunday outside the points despite in the early stages of the race he had recovered from 19th to 15th position, the same position he finished. In the last three laps, the RNF-Aprilia rider lost two extremely consolidated positions in favor of Augusto Fernandez and Michele Pirro, a situation that could be associated with the problems he had this season with his right arm, which was operated on shortly before Le Mans. But the reason was another: he didn’t feel well and vomited in his helmet.

“Saturday was a very difficult day, I qualified very badly, but the truth is that on Sunday the pace was very good and I was with Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira. We were taking Aleix Espargaro, our goal was to stay with the other Aprilias,” explained Raul.

“However, at one point in the race I was able to pass Fabio Di Giannantonio and I was going to catch Maverick, who had escaped a bit. I reached it, but at that moment, I don’t know if it was due to heatstroke or yesterday’s falls, I started to feel bad. I was taking some meds and hardly slept last night, but I felt sick, sick, sick to the point of throwing up on the bike and having to brake a bit. I tried to resist, but I almost caught Augusto when he passed me, I couldn’t see anything in the helmet. I was racing with my visor all dirty,” he explained.

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“In the end I don’t want to blame anyone, least of all the doctors. We’ve been on some meds to try and ease the pain from this weekend’s falls. This morning, when I did the warm-up lap, I felt ‘robocop’, I experienced it badly, I couldn’t move on the bike. It seems silly, but when I fell yesterday I hit my head against the wall and my cervical area was affected. I didn’t experience it well, I didn’t like the feeling of hitting the barriers”.

Despite the heavy crashes on Saturday and the consequent pain, at no time did Raul think of giving up on Sunday: “No, never, not even as a joke. There are many people working hard for us. It would be a lack of respect, in the end they pay us to race and, as bad as you feel, you have to go to the track and face the race, for the team and for Aprilia”.

Raul, however, wanted to draw the positive from the weekend of the Italian Grand Prix: “The Friday we had was very good, the best after a long time. The arm is fine, I was able to follow Maverick and Oliveira, stay close to Aleix and ride very fast. I’m fine with this, physically I didn’t make it, you have to understand why, but I’m happy with how the weekend went. The stars have to align a bit, after such a good Friday, I crashed on Saturday as soon as I went out. And we had fitted the medium tire to be safe, in the end it was worse than the hard. I keep the positive”.