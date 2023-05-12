Raul Fernandez tried, but the French Grand Prix weekend lasted just three laps for the RNF Racing driver.

Less than ten days after a surgery that was necessary to solve a compartment syndrome problem, the Spaniard got on his Aprilia, but things didn’t go as he would have hoped.

Unfortunately, his right arm still hasn’t recovered enough to allow him to be at ease on the RS-GP, so he only needed a few laps of the Le Mans track to understand that it was not the time to continue, perhaps risking lengthening his times of recovery from the operation.

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A wise choice considering that from today he will have almost a month to devote himself to rehabilitation, given that the next appointment is the Italian Grand Prix, scheduled at Mugello for the weekend of 11 June.

This means that Razlan Razali’s team will continue without its regular drivers at Le Mans. In addition to Fernandez’s forfeit there was in fact also that of Miguel Oliveira, the victim of a small fracture of the right humerus and an injury to the anterior lip in an accident with Fabio Quartararo which took place on the first lap of the Spanish Grand Prix, in Jerez.

The “surviving” RS-GP will therefore be entrusted to Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori for the rest of the French weekend.