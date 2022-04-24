Raul Fernandez will not take part in the MotoGP Grand Prix of Portugal, which will be held today in Portimao, after taking a bad blow to his right hand in an accident during qualifying.

Fernandez, who finished second in his Moto2 World Championship debut last year, had a difficult start in his first season in MotoGP with the colors of KTM Tech3. The young Spaniard has not yet managed to score even a point and his best result was only 16th place in the Argentine Grand Prix. In qualifying, his score is even worse, because he has never done better than 20th place.

The situation worsened further this weekend in Portimao, because a few moments before the Warm-Up, Hervé Poncharal’s team announced that Raul will be spectating this afternoon as a precaution.

Raul Fernandez, KTM Tech3 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fernandez was one of the many drivers who crashed during yesterday’s Q1, when the improvement of the track conditions, which was gradually drying up, made it necessary to risk switching to slick tires to attempt the assault on entering Q2.

In the fall, the KTM rider violently hit the ground with his right hand and in fact was immediately taken to the medical center, where, however, the presence of fractures was excluded. In any case, given the severe pain he still feels in his hand, he decided not to participate in the race, as confirmed by a brief note issued by the French team.

“Following his accident during yesterday’s Q1, Raul Fernandez went to the medical center for further tests because he felt pain in his right hand,” the statement said. “The decision was made this morning not to race in the Portuguese GP, even if there are no fractures. The goal is to be in Jerez.”

In fact, MotoGP will be back on track next week, when the sixth round of the World Championship, the Spanish Grand Prix, will be staged in Jerez de la Frontera.